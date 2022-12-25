Niti Taylor: Quality time was the gift I needed this Christmas

This year actor Niti Taylor Bawa will miss celebrating Christmas with her family due to her work schedule. That’s why days before Xmas, she spent quality time with her family, and hubby, Army officer Parikshit Bawa on a break in Goa. “I met everyone after nine months, including my hubby! In a few days, I will ring in the New Year with them. So quality time was just the gift I needed this year,” she shares.

Niti with her family

The 28-year-old was working non-stop this year, so though alone in Mumbai on Xmas, she decorated the Christmas tree with the help of a close friend. “I am trying to make the day special with a homemade Christmas cake and a feast for myself and a friend.” This year, she participated in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and featured in music videos while awaiting her upcoming web show. “It has been a busy few months but this year has been so good. Shooting and promoting it has been wonderful. I am grateful all the love,” she says.

Every year, going to midnight mass is a ritual that Niti doesn’t miss. She reminisces, “I will do so this year too. I remember as a kid, I would go house-to-house singing carols, waiting for Santa Claus and his gifts! I remember, praying to Santa for a kitchen set once. Back then, it was about the sweet little cute things.”

Niti adds, “I have some amazing memories of the church and community coming together to celebrate. Often, we would go to my mum’s house in Kolkata where we would cook the feast together, decorate the house and it would be so special. I wish I could relive those times again.”

