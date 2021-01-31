IND USA
Paras Arora (Sourced photo)
Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!

Model-actor-influencer Paras Arora, who was last seen in TV shows ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ and ‘Vani Rani’, agrees that one’s ability to learn constantly is always rewarding.
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Model-actor-influencer Paras Arora, who was last seen in TV shows ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ and ‘Vani Rani’, agrees that one’s ability to learn constantly is always rewarding. “I have never shied away from learning and grooming myself. I remember doing my first fashion show and get a feeling that stage is where my future lies. So, I reached Lucknow from Haryana to join a known theatre group. I trained myself with a group from Akhil Bhartiya Sanskrit Sansthan and learnt a lot as an actor. After four years in Lucknow, I moved to Mumbai with the same group.”

Telling more about his Mumbai journey the youngster said, “Those were tough days. Nothing comes easy in life and I have actually learnt it the hard way. Mumbai is extremely expensive for young struggler and I did the job of a driver and a cook for livelihood. On week days, I used to audition and find work. After a year, I got a few episodic of shows and money started to follow.”

He did a lot of ramp shows with big names along with theatre. “I did ‘Fear Files’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and film ‘Chapekar Brothers.’ I was doing another film ‘I am Pingla’ when the lockdown was announced. The makers now plan to complete the film and release it by 2022. For time being social media is keeping me all busy as I’m a fitness influencer and enjoy making health videos for my followers.”

Currently, Paras is busy with his film and also focusing on modelling, “I want to represent India on world stage so I am competing at a national modelling show. I am keeping my fingers crossed, rest more TV and films are on my to do list for coming years.”

