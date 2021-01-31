Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!
Model-actor-influencer Paras Arora, who was last seen in TV shows ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ and ‘Vani Rani’, agrees that one’s ability to learn constantly is always rewarding. “I have never shied away from learning and grooming myself. I remember doing my first fashion show and get a feeling that stage is where my future lies. So, I reached Lucknow from Haryana to join a known theatre group. I trained myself with a group from Akhil Bhartiya Sanskrit Sansthan and learnt a lot as an actor. After four years in Lucknow, I moved to Mumbai with the same group.”
Telling more about his Mumbai journey the youngster said, “Those were tough days. Nothing comes easy in life and I have actually learnt it the hard way. Mumbai is extremely expensive for young struggler and I did the job of a driver and a cook for livelihood. On week days, I used to audition and find work. After a year, I got a few episodic of shows and money started to follow.”
He did a lot of ramp shows with big names along with theatre. “I did ‘Fear Files’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and film ‘Chapekar Brothers.’ I was doing another film ‘I am Pingla’ when the lockdown was announced. The makers now plan to complete the film and release it by 2022. For time being social media is keeping me all busy as I’m a fitness influencer and enjoy making health videos for my followers.”
Currently, Paras is busy with his film and also focusing on modelling, “I want to represent India on world stage so I am competing at a national modelling show. I am keeping my fingers crossed, rest more TV and films are on my to do list for coming years.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's brother defends her actions on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox