Everyone cries on Hunarbaaz after contestant pays emotional tribute to his mother: 'The trans community got new life'

A dance performance by a contestant on an upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan moved the show judges to tears.

In a promo for the show's episode, shared by Colors TV on Instagram, a contestant named Harsh is seen dancing to Taare Zameen Par's song Maa. The judges can be seen visibly moved by the performance. After the performance, Harsh introduces his 'mother', a trans woman who raised him. He says, "Sir, if I am here, it is for my mom. There was a time that we didn't have money to eat and amma supported me, loved me. One mother gave birth to me and this mother raised me."

This admission causes the already emotional judges to break down. While Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are seen struggling to hold back their tears, Karan Johar wipes away tears from his eyes.

As Harsh's mother tells the judges, "I can never be a mother but this kid Harsh gave me the status of mother. I want to see him scale new heights," Karan Johar turns to the contestant and says to him, "Harsh, I saw true humanity today."

Harsh's mother says that this moment will help dispel myths about the trans community: "Aaj kinnar samaaj ko ek nayi zindagi mili hai. Jo galatfehmi hai logon ke dilon me wo door ho jayengi aaj is manch pa aakar. (The trans community has got a new lease on life today. Whatever misconceptions exist in people's hearts will go away because we came to this stage today)."

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors TV and deals with contestants showcasing their talent in front of a panel of judges. The show began airing on January 22.

