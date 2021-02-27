Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pavitra Punia had reply at the ready when asked why Eijaz Khan didn't see her off at airport: 'Khan saab busy hain'
Pavitra Punia had reply at the ready when asked why Eijaz Khan didn't see her off at airport: 'Khan saab busy hain'

Pavitra Punia had a quick response for the paparazzi, when they asked her why she wasn't accompanied by boyfriend Eijaz Khan at the airport.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Pavitra Punia spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Pavitra Punia on Saturday was spotted at the Mumbai airport, headed for Goa on a work assignment. Pavitra in recent months has made headlines for her relationship with Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz and Pavitra met on Bigg Boss 14, and while he was initially hesitant about reciprocating her advances, he eventually admitted to having fallen for her. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, barely able to keep their hands off each other.

Asked why Eijaz hadn't accompanied her to see her off, she told the paparazzi, "Khan Sahab abhi projects mein busy hai aur hum apne projects mein busy hone jaa rahe hain. Kaam karne do yaar. Woh apna kaam kar rahe hai, hum apna kaam kar rahe hain (He is busy with his projects and I am about to be busy with mine. Let us work, we are both busy)."

Recently, the two made a joint appearance at a radio station. A video from the event, shared online, showed Pavitra hugging their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shardul Pandit, and Eijaz possessively yelling in Hindi, "Leave her alone!" and pulling her towards himself.

In an interview, Eijaz said that if all goes well, they could get married this year. "We are keeping our fingers crossed," he told The Times of India.

Eijaz was forced to leave Bigg Boss prematurely because of prior professional commitments. Speaking to SpotboyE about telling his family about his feelings for Pavitra he said, "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'."

