Peyush Bansal asks for 1 crore as he pitches Lenskart on Shark Tank, Vineeta Singh wants 75 percent equity. Watch

Shark Tank India is all set for its finale this week. The new promo of the show hints at a change in position as one of the sharks, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, pitches for his own business, in a throwback to 2010 when he founded the business.

The promo was shared by the show's social media account with the caption, "The tables will turn! Shark Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart, will pitch his business to the Sharks. To find out what happens, don't forget to witness this unique pitch on #SharkTankIndia, in the Finale Week, Mon-Fri at 9 PM, only on Sony TV!"

The promo introduces Peyush Bansal as one of the pitchers by giving an insight into how he started the company in 2010. He takes the podium and asks for ₹1 crore investment in his business with 1 percent equity.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, reacts with “woahhhhh” while SUGAR CEO Vineeta Singh asks him in a serious tone, “75 percent apne business ka doge? (will you give 75 percent of your business share)?" leaving everyone in splits. Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, tells him in an encouraging tone, “Aaj se kuchh 5 saal pahle main bhi waise hi khada tha investors ke saamne. Main chahta hu ab aap yaha baethoge jahan main baedha hoon (Some 5 years back, I was also standing in front of investors just like you. Now I want you to sit where I am sitting right now).”

The viewers reacted to the promo with a demand for the next season. A viewer commented, “Love the show... No nautanki (drama)... No dhaam dhaam (bang bang) music to make you panic.” One of Peyush's fans said, “Man with a golden heart." Another commented, “Ek hi to dil hai Peyush bhai... Kitni baar jitoge (there is only one heart, how many times will you win it).”

Other sharks on the show include Ashneer Grover, managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and Ghazal Singh, co-founder and chief of MamaEarth. The show provides opportunities to budding entrepreneurs to seek investments for their businesses with a share in their equity.

