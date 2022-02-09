Peyush Bansal invites Shark Tank contestant Jugaadu Kamlesh home for lunch, business meet; he says 'majaa aara hai'

Shark Peyush Bansal welcomed Jugaadu Kamlesh and his cousin Naru to his home in Delhi recently. They met over lunch and had a meeting to discuss plans for the future.

On Shark Tank India, Kamlesh won many hearts with his pitch for a hand-drawn cart for farmers. He was joined by Naru on the show and their honest pitch and sparkling smiles won over the sharks. Peyush, who is the CEO and founder of Lenskart, even decided to invest ₹10 lakh in his venture for a 40% stake in the firm KG Agrotech. He also offered a ₹20 lakh loan at a 0% interest rate.

Sharing the video from their meeting on social media, Peyush revealed that Kamlesh and Naru had arrived in Delhi from Malegaon on the same morning. They met for lunch and have decided to rope in a designer to work on the cart model. The three then headed to Peyush's home and had a small party on the terrace. They were joined by Peyush's wife Nimisha as well. Kamlesh shared the video on YouTube.

At one point, Peyush even panned the camera on Kamlesh's face, who said, “Majaa aara hai (I am having fun)." Peyush added that while more work is done on the cart, Kamlesh will go out to sell some products to farmers. He called Kamlesh a ‘phenomenal salesman’.

Earlier in January, Peyush had shared a post about Kamlesh and his pesticide cart. “To a new beginning... Congratulations @jugaadu_kamlesh. We have a long way to go and lot of work to do! Request everyone's best wishes in making this a success and transforming the life of our farmers. We will keep you posted on our progress and hope to do something big and impactful... I am honoured to be part of this awesome team and company. Lots to learn, lots to fail, lots to win,” he wrote with his post.

