Pragati Mehra: Amid the pandemic, going out to work is more of a calculated risk

The country is witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, and Pragati Mehra feels people working in front of the camera every day are at a greater risk, even if all protocols are in place.

“The scare is very high, but work has to go. The unfortunate part is that as actors, we cannot wear masks. All others on the set wear masks, follow all the protocols including temperature check, checking of oxygen levels. Even though we all are vaccinated, we are exposed,” Mehra tells us, adding, “There is no denying the risk because people come on set after travelling to different places. But that is a scenario everywhere… But hum log mask nahi dal sakte.”

Mehra, who is known for featuring in projects such as Uttaran, Chhoti Bahu 2, Bombay Talking and Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, feels the risk factor is high since they “work with at least 70-75 people at any given point of time as a whole unit”.

“Whenever I get a chance, I like to sit in my makeup room, wash my hands, sanitise, and try not to sit with too many people who are not required in the shot. But jo karna hai woh toh karna hi padhega,” says the actor, who is also busy working on a daily soap at the moment.

However, there was a time when she decided to say no to work and sit at home because of the pandemic. “I sat at home for a year and a half. I stopped working last March, and only started shooting in September last year. There is no denying that it is a risk, but it is a more calculated risk,” she opines.

And now, with the threat of the new Omicron variant looming large, the 49-year-old says one can only hope for things to get better whilst staying safe.

“Unfortunately, this is going to be the way things. Every new year a new variant shows up which makes the world go down on its knees once again. I am at a loss of words about what is going to be the way forward. Till when can we stop doing things again and again. It is a catch 22 situation, but I guess we have to count our blessings every day, thanking God that we are safe, and that’s about it,” ends the actor, who hails from Delhi.