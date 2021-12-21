Pregnant Bharti Singh reveals whether she wants a girl or a boy, jokingly asks media to pay for her hospital bills

Actor and comedian Bharti Singh recently announced her pregnancy on social media. On Monday, the actor was spotted by the paparazzi and she once again made funny statements and revealed if she wants a boy or a girl.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account. Bharti can be seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as she sits inside her car and jokes, “Vote mujhe he dijiyega (vote for me).”

She further says, “Saare media channel mujhe 50,000-50,000 dijiyega. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki humein apni marzi se batana tha lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya. Toh mein bata dungi ki kaun se hospital mein dena hai. 50,000 per channel. (All the media channels have to pay me Rs. 50,000 each. I will pay for my delivery from that. We wanted to tell our fans on our own but you people published reports and everybody got to know. I will let you know about the hospital details. It's 50,000 each channel).”

In another video shared by a paparazzo account, Bharti was asked if she wants a girl or a boy. She replied, “Ladki (a girl).” She adds, "Mere jaisi mehenti ladki. Mujhe ladki chahiye. Usko bolo 'beta chai bana ke rakho mummy ghar aane wali hain'. Ladke ko bolo toh bolta hai ‘Cricket khel raha hun main’. Ladkiyan best hoti hain (I want a hard-working girl like myself. If I will tell my daughter to make a cup of tea for me then she will prepare it. If I will call my boy for the same then he will say that he is playing cricket).

Bharti recently posted a video of herself and captioned it, “Mom-to-be. Bahut maza aa raha hai mummy banne mein (I am enjoying a lot to be a mother).”

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently announced that Bharti is pregnant with their first child. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

