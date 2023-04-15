Prince Narula backs Rhea Chakraborty's return on Roadies 19: 'The guts to come back on the stage and face people'

The upcoming season of Roadies will feature four judges Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Sonu Sood and Rhea Chakraborty. The reality series marks Rhea's first big project since the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. Prince Narula, who is one of the gang leaders with Rhea, admired her decision to come back to work and face everyone. He also said the show was the perfect place for her to speak her message as many young people watched the show. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty says ‘aapko kya laga mai wapas nahi aungi’ as she joins MTV Roadies 19 as gang leader. Watch) Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty are two of the four judges on the upcoming Roadies 19.

Prince Narula is a reality series veteran, having already won Roadies X2 in 2015. That same year, he also won Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. In 2019, he was named the winner of Nach Baliye 9 with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The model-turned-actor also shared that he was not worried about competition between himself and Rhea as he was confident the audience would have their own preferences and likes in judges.

Prince told DNA, "Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they'll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn't like me, they will ignore my presence. So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show. If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show."

After the announcement of her new project came out earlier this week, the former VJ and actor had said in a statement, "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

The auditions for Roadies 19 have begun from Chandigarh; the gang leaders have moved on to Delhi in search of new contestants. Auditions will be held in Indore on April 20, and in Pune on April 22.

