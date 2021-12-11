Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raghav Juyal dating a Swedish girl?

Dancer -actor Raghav Juyal has always been tight-lipped about his personal life
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Dancer -actor Raghav Juyal has always been tight-lipped about his personal life. There might have been conjectures that he is seeing someone, but the reality show alumnus never addressed them. However, we’ve learnt that Juyal indeed has a mystery girl in his life.

Apparently, Juyal has been dating a Swedish girl named Sara Arrhusius, an intimacy coordinator. The two started dating in 2018, and since then the lovebirds have ensured that only their close circle is aware of this courtship. Arrhusius often visits India as she is also a co-founder in an Indian firm that networks intimacy professionals.

“Raghav and Sara met on a trek in India. She was visiting India with her mother back then. However, during the trek, the two fell in love. They have common interests and understand each other very well. Although it is a long distance, Sara keeps shuttling, quite often,” reveals a source close to the couple.

From what we’ve gathered, Arrhusius was in the country recently and often used to visit Juyal on the sets of Dance + 6. The couple is consumed by wanderlust. The two were in Goa in November along with a bunch of close friends.

Despite repeated attempts, Juyal remained unavailable for comment and Arrhusius was unreachable.

