Rajev Paul denies getting married, says he is single: Once bitten, twice shy

No, actor Rajev Paul has not got married. The confusion started as soon as he posted a picture of him in wedding wear, posing with a girl, on social media. On top of that, his caption read, “They say once bitten twice shy…But still..It’s worth a try…Once again…all the vows…the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai…Well…now it’s time…Happiness for all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to us, he says it was a wedding sequence from his show Sasuraal Simar Ka 2. “I posted that picture in jest, and we are shooting in a place where there is bad network. I lost internet connectivity for hours, and then my phone’s battery was dead. The moment I turned my phone on, I was flooded with congratulatory messages and calls. Then I realised what people had perceived,” he laughs.

Previously married to actor Delnaaz Irani, the duo divorced in 2012. Paul says he has no plans to get married anytime soon. “For that, the minimum requirement is a girl, and I am totally single. I am not seeing anyone, nor do I want to get married. Once bitten is indeed twice shy. People say they are ‘happily married’ which is ironic. Never say never. But for now, I am happy being single and don’t want to get married. Nothing against those people who do believe in it, though. It’s their choice,” adds the 52-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irani, meanwhile has exchanged rings with her boyfriend DJ Percy Karkaria, but they have no plans of getting married as well.