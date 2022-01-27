Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Praksh’s comment on Shamita Shetty: ‘Kahan se lagti hai aunty?’
tv

Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Praksh’s comment on Shamita Shetty: ‘Kahan se lagti hai aunty?’

Rajiv Adatia has came forward in support of Shamita Shetty, after Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed her during a task. Tejasswi called Shamita 'aunty.'
Rajiv Adatia comes forward in support of Shamita Shetty.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In a previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash age shamed Shamita Shetty during a task. Now, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia, who is also Shamita's rakhi brother, has come forward in her support.

On Wednesday, Rajiv was spotted with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. When paparazzi asked Rajiv who he thinks will win the game, he said, “Jo sabse achha game khel raha hai woh hai Shamita (Shamnita is the best player on the show). She is the best in the house, bohot acchi khiladi hai (She is a very good player)." 

When Rajiv was asked about Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's popularity outside the show, Rajiv said, “Dono khush hain toh hum khush hain (If they are happy together then we are happy for them). I was a bit upset with Tejasswi, kal jo bola aunty wagerah (yesterday she called Shamita aunty). Woh aunty dikhti nahi hai, itni young lagti hai matlab kahan se lagti hai aunty. Matlab mujhe achha nahi laga yeh statement (Shamita doesn't look like an aunty. From which angle does she look like an aunty? I didn't like Tejasswi's statement)."

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, during a task when Shamita was giving a massage to Karan, Tejasswi cracked a joke saying, “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).”

Tejasswi was later heard commenting on Shamita saying, ‘Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well).’ Shamita got angry at the remark and responded with, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.” 

Read More: Bigg Boss: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty aunty, says 'It's not Raqesh Bapat' as she gives Karan Kundrra massage

The remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 15 also include Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. The finale is scheduled for this weekend. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bigg boss bigg boss 15 karan kundrra shamita shetty
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP