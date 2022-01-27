Rajiv Adatia visits Neetu Kapoor for dinner, recalls sharing drinks with Rishi Kapoor: ‘Isn’t the same without him’

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with actor Neetu Kapoor on Instagram. Rakhi Sawant, who got evicted from the show most recently, also commented on the photo.

Sharing the picture, Rajiv wrote, “Having dinner and catching up with you Neetu Aunty is always so heart warming. Missed Rishi Uncle so much, the house isn’t the same without him. Miss our evening drinks with him and missing his vibe! You are the evergreen beauty and I’m so proud of you and how strong you are! Love you beyond words and thank you so much for always looking after me! Love you. #love #blessed.”

Neetu's reacted to the picture and wrote, “Awww you are too sweet.” Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Rajiv's friend from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Hammm.”

One fan commented on the picture, “I have a doubt. Is there anyone left in the industry whom you don't know personally?” Another one said, “How dare you to call her aunty?” While one Rajiv fan wrote, “Rajiv you are so sweet that everyone loves you. We miss you a lot. We love you Rajiv.”

Rajiv came to limelight after he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant last year. He is very close friends with actor Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house. Last month, Rajiv took a trip to Shirdi Sai Baba with Shilpa and revealed that the duo is praying for Shamita's win. Even after getting eliminated from the show earlier, Rajiv made his way back to the house last week as a guest for a couple of days.

