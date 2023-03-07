Raven Ross reacts to being in touch with ex-boyfriend SK Alagbada amid breakup: 'Not at all, because we're moving on'

Since the start of Love Is Blind's third season, Ross Raven has experienced a wide range of intense emotions, largely stemming from the public disclosure of her failed relationship with SK Alagbada due to his infidelity on After the Altar. During a Live session on Monday, she responded to a fan's question about her current communication with her former partner, indicating that they are no longer in contact and have moved on since their breakup. (Also read: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings')

On Monday's Amazon Live, she responded to a fan's question regarding her contact with her ex-partner SK Alagbada. She joked, "Not Voldemort," alluding to Harry Potter's antagonist. "Not recently at all, because we're moving on, right? Chapter 2. So who needs it?" The couple ended their relationship in November after becoming engaged for the second time, amidst accusations that SK had been unfaithful.

While being interviewed by podcast host Nick Viall, Ross Raven recounted how she came to know about Alagbada's infidelity through multiple women. She recalled, "It started with a girl he met in San Francisco. I learned about it from TikTok, just like everyone else, right before Thanksgiving. He was away at school while I was in Dallas at the time."

According to Ross, individuals began sending her a TikTok video of a woman and inquiring if she had viewed it. She revealed that upon watching the clip multiple times, she recognized that her then-partner had sent identical pictures to both of them. She went on to say, "It was literally verbatim, the same exact selfie, the same exact words,” she continued. “I thought we had the strongest foundation, I trusted him with anything and everything.”

Following their breakup, Ross claimed that she and SK remained in touch for some time because he had a profound impact on her life. During a discussion with E! News, Ross offered advice for those going through a similar experience, saying, “For people who are going through a similar situation, my biggest takeaway was: never ignore your gut feelings and speak up. I was someone who never wanted to have hard conversations, and that hasn't served me. So, it's hard to do it in the moment but you will have so many more answers. Just speak from your heart.”

