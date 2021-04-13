Reena Kapoor: My building was sealed as soon as I moved out

Just when Reena Kapoor moved out of her building due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the building got sealed. And the actor can’t thank her stars enough for she admits that she left her place to stay with her sister because she could not afford to get locked inside.

“My building in Goregaon East, Mumbai, was coming up with a lot of Covid cases. And I anticipated that it might get sealed in a day or two with the growing number,” Kapoor tells us, adding, “So, moving out was the right move as the shooting had to go on. I could not afford to just be stuck in the building. And it was a good move because the day I moved out, or maybe within a day or two, the building was sealed.”

Initially, she was supposed to stay with her sister in Malad, but could not go there as her “brother-in-law was not feeling too well and I couldn’t take a chance”. At that time, actor Deepshikha Nagpal offered her farmhouse for a stay, and Kapoor accepted, as it gave a chance to stay close to nature.

“It reminded me of my guruji’s ashram, next to Narmada River. We walked around the river, read a book with my husband exploring his passion for photography,” says the actor, who eventually moved in with her sister last week after her brother-in-law’s report came negative.

For Kapoor, the work is going as usual, but with added precautions and stricter measures.

“Earlier, there used to be other teams, extras and juniors on the set. Now, makers have completely stopped doing that. They call very limited artistes, and as soon as we’re done, we put our masks and keep our distance,” says the actor, seen in the TV show, Ranju ki Betiyaan.

The actor further reveals that there’s a special supervisor of the set, who has been called in to ensure all the protocols are being adhered.

“Everyone is being very careful, and strict. We feel safe while shooting,” she says, admitting that the worry about getting the virus still looms large. “But there’s little one can do and we can’t stop working, that’s why we’re just going on.

Asked if the weekend curfew that has been announced in Mumbai will help curb the crisis, the actor says people have become fearless. “They are now tired of the fear. This the attitude which they have now. The government is trying level best, but people also need to support the government. Like, even during the weekend lockdown, I see so many people on the road. I am surprised,” she rues.