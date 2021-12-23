Rochelle Rao, Sharad Malhotra, Niti Taylor, Karan Patel: TV stars spread the Christmas cheer

From grand celebrations to intimate family affairs, celebrities are looking forward to ringing in Christmas this year. The festival that brings cheer, love and joie de vivre is all about Santa, gifts, cake and merry-making! Celebrities share their plans for Christmas and why they love this festival!

Teejay Sidhu with husband actor Karanvir Bohra and their kids

Teejay Sidhu

Christmas is big for us and we love going all out with the rituals, décor and vibe. Usually we are abroad Christmas and there the festival is not a religious thing but celebrating the spirit of Christmas, love and forgiveness. We want to incorporate those values in our kids and that’s why we celebrate the festival every year. In fact, this year, we are in Mumbai and we tried to make it special with a tree, a giant Santa, decorations and baked cookies and cupcakes. Karanvir is a hands-on and the kids love it that he is so involved. Our little one is enjoying the festivities and keeps trying to pull down lights and parts of the tree (laughs). We also bring gifts for orphanages and ask our girls, Vienna and Bella, to pick out stuff to inculcate sense of charity in them. Karanvir and I go for midnight mass every year to say a prayer and be in a space of prayer where we can collectively send out love to the world.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao

Rochelle Rao

With the current situation with the pandemic, the celebration for Christmas will be a bit subdued. We will spend time with friends and have dinners and get togethers planned. The groups remain small but we still get to see our loved ones. We play a game of white elephant, where everyone gets a gift within a certain budget and when we play the game, everyone usually doesn’t end up with a gift they started with. It is fun and we all enjoy it. For me, Christmas is the time to celebrate the core of our religion which is the birth of Jesus and how He came to save us from the negativity and darkness of the world.

Sharad Malhotra with wife Ripci

Sharad Malhotra

Xmas is undoubtedly my most favourite time of the year and this year too my wife, Ripci and I will decorate a Christmas tree with lights and keep gift boxes under it. We love playing the Xmas carols while sipping on our hot chocolate with marshmallows and feasting on some yummylicious home made plum cake, courtesy wifey. This year, our four-legged baby Leo will be joining the celebrations. Every year, we give gifts to each other and most likely the cast of my current show might come together to celebrate the festival with the game Secret Santa. I love Christmas as its magic brings out the child in me.

Niti Taylor with family

Niti Taylor

We celebrate Christmas traditionally, every year. As kids, we would go to church on Christmas eve, and do so even today without fail. I love decorating the Christmas tree. Now that I have a niece, we make Santa’s foot prints, leave nibbles of food at night for Santa and the reindeers. We all buy gifts for each other and I love shopping for it. Often on Christmas and New Year, most of our family is together which makes for a memorable time. This time, the whole family is here, including my husband, so we will have a Christmas brunch and make the most of good times.

Rochelle Rao, Sharad Malhotra, Niti Taylor, Karan Patel: TV stars spread the Christmas cheer

Karan Patel

My wife Ankita wishes to teach our daughter Mehr the importance of Christmas and so since she has come into our lives, we celebrate Xmas at home. We get a small Xmas tree at home which Mehr helps set up and decorate. The day is spent with family at home. For me, Christmas has always been about Santa and gifts and cakes, most definitely. I have always enjoyed the festival every year and now with Mehr around, it’s that much more special.

Kishwer Merchantt with her son

Kishwer Merchantt

Every year we celebrate Xmas with 12-15 friends and have a party with Secret Santa gifts. It is fun to celebrate with friends with them trying to guess who gave which gift. That is our little ritual. This year the party will be at our house as it my son Nirvair Rai’s first Christmas. I love the vibe of December as it is a happy month. I feel like being on chutti all month. When I used to work, I would not take up work post Dec 15 as the whole vibe and mood of the city is festive. I have also been going to Mount Mary Church in Bandra on Christmas Eve and will go this year too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON