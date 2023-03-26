Rose Khan: I thoughtfully chose to stay away from episodic shows

Last seen in Hit: The First Case and Jamtara-2, actor Rose Khan asserts that it’s equally important for any artiste to get recognition and earn respect for their craft.

“We all want our craft and career to thrive well else why would we actors give our blood and sweat to the profession. Work tirelessly for hours stretching to months with no me time. We all crave for appreciation and deserve respect for our work space. That’s the reason, I chose to stay away from episodic shows as due to super tight budget there were issues about providing basic amenities to the artistes. I knew it was time to grow and make a headway. I aimed for a good meaty role in a daily soap and it happened with Kumkum Bhagya. Since then, there has been no looking back,” says Khan, 20.

She started as a child artiste. The Commando-3 actor adds, “When you start early in the industry there are a lot of things you get to understand before time. In a way, it’s good but it also let others draw certain perception about your skills. Though, as you grow up you get to learn on the go and adapt to the reality that actually this is the real learning. Thankfully, I have been able to get over those perceptions and was able to deliver to the best of my ability while portraying different characters both on big and small screen.”

Currently, Khan is busy with a TV daily and wishes to take more work. “I am playing a pivotal role in the show Dharam Patni and along with that I am keenly looking for something different from what I have done already be in films or OTT space,” she adds.