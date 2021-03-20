Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: 'Excited to be back, feels like a homecoming'
Rubina Dilaik set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: 'Excited to be back, feels like a homecoming'

Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14 recently, now has a busy calendar. After appearing in Neha Kakkar's music video Marjaneya, she is all set to appear on hit TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The first look of her character, Saumya, landed online on Saturday. The picture shows Rubina in an orange and white sari with a puja plate in hand.

Recently, she had dropped major hints by sharing two pictures. She had written "Reinventing," on the first, and "Reviving," on the second.

Confirming her return to the show, she told Spotboye in an interview: "Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki tells the story of a transgender person, played by Rubina. It was a huge hit on television. She was part of the show till 2020.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

After winning the Bigg Boss trophy, she had recorded a message for her fans and said: "Thank you so much. I am out with my third eye. Yeh ek spontaneous and instant Insta Live mere sabhi fans aur followers ke liye (this is spontaneous live especially for my fans) - thank you so much. Aaj aap ke pyar aur sahayog ki wajah se main Bigg Boss season 14 ki winner ban gayi (I won Bigg Boss 14 because of your love and support)."

