Rupali Ganguly: Aisa birthday yaadgar rahega

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead on TV show Anupamaa, has tested Covid positive but not lost her chirpiness one bit. “That I will never let go, even Covid can’t get that out. I am feeling the effects now. Taste ka gad bad ho raha hai. Zabaan thodi si bhari lag rahi hai,” she says.

The actor was slated to ring in her birthday, today, at Alibaugh and even scheduled her holiday for three days, but the universe had other plans. “It’s going to be heartbreaking! I am a very family oriented person. I don’t have friends, I have my family who are like my friends. Last birthday I was on a zoom call with my family, saying ‘Next year we’ll celebrate’. This year we had a nice bungalow booked in Alibaug. We were all gonna go there. Ab toh pati aur bacha bhi nahin honge paas, akele baith ke zoom call pe katoongi cake. Aisa birthday, yeh yaadgar rahega. I have to throw a party for my unit (soon),” she adds.

With a number of TV actors getting coronavirus, Ganguly feels it’s “pointless to analyse where you got it from”. “We can only think ‘We got it from there’. It’s definitely not from my sets, because my set is a fortress. The way Rajan (Shahi; producer of her show) takes care of his people... there are regular check-ups, four to five times a day. Constant (provision of) kadha is there. Zara sa bhi kisi ko bhi lage ki tabiyat kharab hai toh they are sent home.”

The actor’s staff, hubby, son and mother-in-law have tested negative, but Ganguly is paranoid about the show’s track and keeping her fingers crossed. “I was more worried about the unit, my family and all that was in my head. Plus set pe nahin jaana itne din tak. Kaise hoga, kya hoga. Beech mein se gayab karna hoga (story track mein). I was feeling very guilty. I know exactly where I got it from. I know how I have been so careless about this,” says the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor.

“The fear is always there. Complacency ke liye zara bhi no space. Hum log entertainers hain aur humara kaam hai entertain karte rehna. Main toh yahi kehti hoon Rajan ko ki humare show ko kisi ki badi buri nazar lag gayi hai. We were trying to make a bank agar god forbid koi situation ho, so that the show doesn’t suffer. Yeh bas hona tha, ab kya karein...,” she says, adding, “Corona is a thing that it’s not about if you’ll get it; it’s about when you’ll get it. Yeh hona toh hum sabko hai, kahi na kahi. Thankfully the strain right now is not that mortal. It’s blessed we are getting it now. Mai toh kehti hun Maa corona devi ka ashirwad hain meri immunity teen maheena tak kamaal rahegi!”

