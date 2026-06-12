Salman Khan set to return for Bigg Boss 20 from September 21; contestants being shortlisted: Report

Bigg Boss continues to be one of the most popular and successful reality shows on Indian television, largely thanks to superstar host Salman Khan. Following a highly successful 19th season, which grabbed headlines with popular contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali, the makers are now gearing up for the next chapter. To keep the momentum going, they are planning to make the upcoming landmark 20th season even bigger and more dramatic. Bollywood actor Salman Khan looks on during the premiere of the new season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in Mumbai. (AFP)

Salman balancing films and television According to a report by Variety India, the new season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to premiere on September 21. Before he steps back onto the reality show's set, Salman Khan plans to finish shooting a major portion of his upcoming action-thriller. The highly anticipated, untitled film is being directed by Vamsi Paidipally and features Nayanthara as the leading lady.

The report notes that Salman's team is meticulously managing his calendar. Their goal is to ensure that filming for the movie moves ahead without any delays while still giving him plenty of time to host the reality show.

Makers planning a fresh mix of contestants Preparations for Bigg Boss 20 are officially moving ahead. The audition and shortlisting process is set to start soon, and the casting team has already begun reaching out to several well-known television stars.

This season, the makers are expanding their horizons beyond traditional TV celebrities. In an effort to attract younger viewers who heavily follow the show on social media and streaming apps, the team is actively looking to cast contestants from popular reality shows and digital OTT projects.

There is also a lot of buzz that some familiar faces from past seasons might return to the show. While the producers are keeping the exact format and theme a secret for now, the final list of contestants and this year's big twists will be revealed closer to the premiere date.

Salman’s upcoming projects Salman Khan is gearing up for his next major cinematic outing with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, the film features the superstar stepping into the uniform of the late real-life hero, Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

Though fans are eagerly waiting, the filmmakers have not yet locked in an official release date, and the project has already faced several big delays. The movie was originally announced under the title Battle of Galwan. However, Salman Khan surprised fans on March 16, 2026, by dropping a powerful new poster.

According to director Apoorva Lakhia, changing the name was a deeply thought-out move rather than a sudden marketing shift. Speaking to HT City, he shared the emotional reasoning behind the change, "From the start, we had registered two titles—Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."