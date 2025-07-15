By Lisa Richwine 'Severance,' 'The Penguin' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES -Psychological thriller "Severance" from Apple TV and HBO crime drama "The Penguin" stacked up the most nominations for television's Emmy Awards on Tuesday, outpacing strong showings for "The Studio" and "The White Lotus."

"Severance" received a leading 27 nominations and was nominated for the top prize of best drama alongside "Andor," "The Pitt," "The White Lotus" and others.

"The Penguin," set in the DC Comics universe and starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations and will compete for best limited series against Netflix hit "Adolescence," among others.

Hollywood satire "The Studio" and "The White Lotus," about vacationers at a luxury resort, received 23 each.

Comedy nominees included defending champion "Hacks," previous winner "The Bear," "Nobody Wants This" and "Abbott Elementary."

Noah Wyle received his first Emmy nomination since 1999 for his role as an emergency room doctor on "The Pitt." Wyle was nominated five times for his role on "ER" but never won.

Harrison Ford, 83, earned his first Emmy nod ever, for playing a grumpy therapist on "Shrinking."

Other notable acting nominees included Farrell, "The Bear" actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, "Hacks" star Jean Smart, Kathy Bates for "Matlock" and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for "The Last of Us."

Winners of the Emmys, the highest honors in television, will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live on CBS on Sept. 14. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

The honorees will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.