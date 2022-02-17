Sharad Malhotra: TV is my bread and butter, but we have to adapt in the current scenario

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Actor Sharad Malhotra talks about branching out to different mediums, fuelled further by the pandemic.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

The pandemic really changed the dynamics of entertainment, both of the kind of content audiences enjoy and the medium actors choose work on. Given the uncertainty that shoots may be hit any time, actors are faced with the dilemma of choosing between projects that wrap up quickly and those with a longer commitment, like daily soaps. Actor Sharad Malhotra, on his part, says change is the only constant.

“I have been clear from day one that TV is my bread and butter. It’s my first love. I am very vocal about it. But yes, seeing the current situation, you have to adapt to it. We all need to do that,” explains the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor.

The 39-year-old says he does take into account how much time a project will take before saying yes to it. “It’s the call of the hour to shoot for projects for a month and half, then move on to the next. It could be a project on OTT, a film or whatever,” he shares.

So, what’s happening for him on the web front? Malhotra says, “I haven’t taken the plunge into web yet. I didn’t think about it seriously... I have done TV for more than a decade now, played the best of characters, and got love and adulation. But you have to move and advance to the next level. Obviously OTT or film is the next big thing you can do. I have been in touch with people around who are keen to cast me in web projects.”

