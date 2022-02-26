Shark Tank's Aman Gupta jokes Peyush Bansal 'wanted to meet Katrina Kaif', shares pics from their Ranthambore trip

Shark Tank fame Aman Gupta is currently vacationing at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park with Peyush Bansal and their families. On Saturday, Aman and his wife Priya Dagar Gupta shares several photos from their trip on Instagram. Aman also joked that he and Peyush visited the National park because Peyush wanted to meet actor Katrina Kaif. Also Read: Aman Gupta says wife grills him about Shark Tank deals, Anupam Mittal jokes Kapil Sharma exposed their lie. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of striking a filmy pose on a jeep, Aman wrote, “When Ajay Devgan meets SRK meets me." He added the hashtags, #HumBheeDramaKarLenge #BollywoodFanatic.” In the picture, Peyush was seen sitting in one of the two jeeps.

Shaadi.com co-founder Anupam Mittal commented on the post, “Wow. You guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell.” Aman replied to Anupam's comment, “Yes bhai. Peyush wanted to meet Katrina. You know what I mean." Katrina is the brand ambassador of Peyush's company LensKart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing another picture with Peyush, Aman wished him on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Rockstar Peyush.”

Aman Gupta wishes Peyush Bansal on his birthday.

In another photo that Aman shared on his Instagram Stories, he was seen posing with his wife Priya and their daughters Mia Gupta and Adaa Gupta. In another picture, Aman and Priya were seen striking a romantic pose as they got clicked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aman Gupta poses with wife and their children.

Aman Gupta poses with wife Priya Dagar Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aman who is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt and Peyush, who is the co-founder of LensKart, made their television debut last year with Shark Tank India. The last episode of the season was aired earlier this month. On the show, budding entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to the titular sharks seeking their guidance and investment. The other sharks of the show were, Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (SU), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure) and Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON