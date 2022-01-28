Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover apologises as Kapil Sharma asks about his temper: ' 20,000 crore are kneeling'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the 'sharks' from the new reality TV show Shark Tank India as guests. In a new clip from the episode, Kapil is seen getting one of the sharks--Ashneer Grover--to apologise for his 'temper' on the show.

In a new promo for the episode released by Sony TV on Instagram, host Kapil Sharma is seen questioning one of the sharks--BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover--about his now famous temper. Ashneer has gained both fame and notoriety for his blunt responses to pitchers on Shark Tank India.

Talking about this, the promo shows Kapil asking him in Hindi, "We all have seen Ashneer sir is always very angry. What are you so angry about, sir? Did you by mistake do a deal with Sony TV for less money? Is that why you are angry?" Kapil's quip sees Ashneer and the other sharks laughing heartily then.

Ashneer responds by apologising to all those who have been offended by his bluntness. Cheekily invoking his net worth, he says, "I am using Kapil's platform to speak to anyone who has been offended. ₹20,000 crore are kneeling and apologising here." He then gets up from the sofa and kneels to the audience, drawing large bouts of laughter from the audience, the other sharks, and Kapil himself.

Shark Tank India is a show where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’ and seek their investmentx. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. The show is the Indian version of a global format that has been running internationally in various countries.

The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Ashneer, along with other sharks Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart,) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth). The episode airs this weekend.

