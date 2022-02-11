Shehnaaz Gill chases pigeons on the beach in happy video, fan says: 'No make-up Shehnaaz is prettiest'. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself frolicking on the beach on Friday, leading to many of her fans commending her for venturing out sans make-up.

Shehnaaz shared a video on Instagram on Friday afternoon. In the video, she is seen on a beach dressed in a black tank top and jeans. In the video, Shehnaaz, who appears to be wearing minimal make-up, chases the pigeons resting on the beach, causing them to fly away. After repeatedly doing this, she turns towards the camera and smiles. She captioned the video, "Wish I could fly away too".

Many of the actor's fans took to the comments to praise her for venturing out without make-up. "No make-up Shehnaaz is the prettiest," wrote one. Another added, "Hats off for going out without make-up".

Other fans praised Shehnaaz and her attitude towards life, sending her best wishes. One fan commented on the video, "More power to you". Another added, "Always keep smiling".

Shehnaaz has recently returned to making public appearances after a brief hiatus. The actor had maintained a low profile after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla last year.

But in recent weeks, she appeared on Bigg Boss 15, the show where she first met Sidharth, and even performed in a song on the show's season finale as a tribute to him.

Also read: Salman says he’s not 'single' as Shehnaaz jokes about Katrina’s wedding. Watch

The bond between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Their pairing, dubbed SidNaaz by fans, came to be appreciated by fans and industry colleagues alike.

Sidharth died in September last year at the age of 40 after a suspected heart attack. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz was the second runner-up that season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail