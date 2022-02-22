Shehnaaz Gill says ‘aisi ki taisi’ as fan calls her ‘sexy’, gives hilarious reply to request for hug

Shehnaaz Gill conducted an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Twitter. One of them tried to get her attention with a limerick: “20 rupees ki Pepsi. @ishehnaaz_gill h bahoot hi sexy ( ₹20 can get you a Pepsi, Shehnaaz Gill is very sexy). Love Like Shehnaaz. #ShehnaazGill.”

Replying to the fan, Shehnaaz wrote, “Teri tweet ki aisi ki taisi (To hell with your tweet).” However, it appeared that she was joking, as she followed it up with a series of laughing emojis.

Many others also tried to get a reply from Shehnaaz. In the style of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, one fan wrote, “Ek reply ki kimat tum kya jano Shehnaaz babu (Shehnaaz, you don’t know the value of one reply). @ishehnaaz_gill Love like Shehnaaz.” She replied, “Shehnaaz babu nahi, Shehnaaz baby hai (It’s not Shehnaaz babu, it’s Shehnaaz baby).”

To another fan, who threatened not to have lunch if she did not reply, Shehnaaz wrote, “Fasting is good for health,” along with a thumbs-up emoji. One Twitter user claimed he was not well and asked her for a hug. “Maintain 6 feet distance… you don’t need a Valentine, you need quarantine,” she quipped in her reply to him.

Shehnaaz became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Her quirky personality quickly made her one of the top contenders for the trophy. Her romance with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla also won the hearts of fans, who gave them the nickname ‘Sidnaaz’.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz appeared in a number of music videos such as Bhula Doonga, Kurta Pyjama and Shona Shona. She acted alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She also released a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to Sidharth after his sudden death due to a suspected heart attack.

