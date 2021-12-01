Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage in Amritsar months after Sidharth Shukla's death, says she’s ‘vadhiya’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently visited an orphanage in Amritsar and videos from the trip are all over social media. The videos show her chatting with kids and interacting with them freely. This marked one of her rare public appearances since the death of her close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, in September this year.

Shehnaaz Gill and three others were seated on the floor in one of the videos. The girls talked about who got to decide which TV channel to watch. Shehnaaz smiled and laughed as she remained busy talking to the kids. Shehnaaz was dressed simply for the visit - she paired a green pullover with black denims. She added a grey shawl to complete her look.

Another video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram began with Shehnaaz hugging an elderly woman. The singer-actor said that she stays in Mumbai. Soon, Shehnaaz took a few steps to shake hands with a few others who were seated in a row on the floor.

As they shook hands, someone appeared to ask Shehnaaz how she doing when she said, “Vadhiya… tussi bhi vadhiya (…Fine, are you fine too)?” In another video, Shehnaaz was seen asking them what they watch on TV and they told her they just watch serials.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill posts a new video after Tu Yaheen Hai song, fan says ‘stay strong'

Last month, Shehnaaz saw the release of her film - Honsla Rakh. Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa also featured in the movie. Shehnaaz was seen breaking down at the film's promotion.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 14 and developed a close bond that only strengthened after the show ended early last year. Sidharth died on September 2 at the age of 40. The music video Habit, which released in October, featured Sidharth and Shehnaaz.