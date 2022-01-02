Shilpa Shetty lauds Shamita Shetty for taking hurdles head-on in Bigg Boss 15: ‘Time for you to come home with trophy’

Actor Shilpa Shetty is 'extremely proud' of her sister, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty for taking every hurdle head-on in the reality show. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a fan-edited video of Shamita inside the Bigg Boss house and said that it's 'time for her to come home with trophy'.

The video showed the journey of Shamita Shetty so far inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the video, Shamita is seen arguing with other contestants, getting pushed and also pushing others in the show. The Mardaani Anthem played in the background of the video.

Re-posting the video, Shilpa wrote, "She would rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else's shadow. - R G Moon. Seeing you take on every hurdle, challenge, and disagreement head-on is something that makes me extremely proud of you, Tunki. I love how gracefully and tactfully you’ve dealt with everything in this journey."

She added, "And now, I know it’s time for you to come home… with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe has got your back, my darling. Stay strong, you’ve got this! @shamitashetty_official @sunandashetty10 Video courtesy: @_itssamia__ #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 #ShamitasArmy #MunkiTunki #love #gratitude."

Recently, Shamita received a video call from Shilpa. She told Bigg Boss 15 host, actor Salman Khan, “It has never happened in our lives that Shamita and I have stayed so far apart for so long. I haven’t seen her in six months.” The sisters got teary-eyed during their call. She told Shamita, “I don’t want you to cry. I am controlling. We have to be each other’s strength, right?” She had also added, “For me, Shamita is already a winner. I am so proud that I am Shamita Shetty’s sister.”

Shamita is currently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Apart from Shamita, other members in the Bigg Boss house also include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Last year in July, Shamita became a participant in Bigg Boss OTT. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 3 but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with businessman Raj Kundra.

