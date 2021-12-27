Shilpa Shetty, Rajiv Adatia take a stand for Shamita Shetty after Rakhi Sawant makes fun of her injury: ‘Stay strong’

In a previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant was seen imitating Shamita Shetty for making certain expressions when she lifts her arm. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia and Shamita's sister, actor Shilpa Shetty have taken a stand for Shamita on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, when Salman Khan told Shamita that viewers want to know why she makes faces while lifting her arm, Rakhi interrupted and started imitating her. Seeing this, Shamita got offended and left the room crying.

Now, Rajiv who is also Shamita's ‘rakhi-brother’, penned a long note in her support. Rajiv wrote, “Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task, she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to give her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine she really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Adatia's statement on Shamita Shetty's arm injury. (Instagram)

Rajiv also posted a picture of himself giving a massage to Shamita, while the two were in the Bigg Boss house. He captioned the photo, “I used to do this every night to help her. It used to make her sleep better. Trust me her pain tolerance is high. She never once complained. The doctor had told her not to do certain things. Love you Shams be strong."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv Adatia posts a picture of himself massaging Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa also shared Rajiv's note on Instagram and wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki. Praying hard. Thank you bro Rajiv Adatia.”

Read More: Shamita Shetty blames being single ‘for a very long’ time for attacking Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv also tweeted in support of Shamita and wrote, “Making fun of someone's injury isn't cool. Khud ka pain pain or dusro ki drama, wah Rakhi Sawant (Your pain is pain and others' pain is drama?). This is not the entertainment we like to watch. Splendid player Shamita."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON