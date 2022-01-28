Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for supporting Shamita Shetty: 'Takes a strong woman to take up for another'

Shilpa Shetty has thanked Gauahar Khan for supporting her sister Shamita Shetty, and the Tandav star, in turn, sent love to her mom, Sunanda Shetty. Shamita is currently seen on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15, and was labeled as 'aunty' during a task.

Quote tweeting Gauahar's post on Shamita being age-shamed, Shilpa wrote late Thursday, "Thankyou @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous. Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are #respect Never give up on 3 things. Your family, your heart or your Dignity. @ShamitaShetty so proud, you showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin." Gauahar tweeted, "God Bless! She’s done well! Much love to your lovely mum!"

God Bless ⭐️! She’s done well ! Much love to your lovely mum ! 💛🤗 https://t.co/YIpPyjzupH — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2022

In her original post, Gauahar had slammed Tejasswi for her behaviour with Shamita during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15. “Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse. Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone’s mindset . #shamita was such a sport. You can't teach dignity, it’s inbuilt. #bb15,” she wrote.

During a task earlier this week, Shamita Shetty was giving a massage to Karan Kundrra when his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash referred to Shamita as 'aunty', making an indirect reference to her age. Following a task, Tejasswi said “Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well)," referring to Shamita giving a massage to Pratik Sehajpal.

Also read: Rajiv reacts to Tejasswi's comment on Shamita: ‘Kahan se lagti hai aunty?’

During the task, Tejasswi also reminded Shamita, jokingly, that it wasn't Raqesh Bapat, but Karan Kundrra in front of her. Raqesh and Shamita confessed their feelings for each other when they first met on Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end with the finale set to be held over the weekend, January 29 and January 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON