Shweta Tiwari in a bitter faceoff with husband Avinash Kohli

Actors Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli are in a bitter faceoff over their son, Reyansh, and have been trading allegations on social media. Things got heated up after Tiwari left for Cape Town, South Africa on May 7, to shoot for the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Kohli posted a video claiming Reyansh was left behind and abandoned by his mother Shweta. He said that he was checking hotels in Mumbai asking for his son’s whereabouts as in the court mandated video calls every day, he can see that they are in a hotel but unaware of which one.

Explaining herself in an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Tiwari said, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted. I really don’t understand the agenda behind it, given that he speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order.” She also added that he hasn’t been contributing financially towards their son’s welfare.

In retaliation, Kohli released a new video, denying the allegations and claiming, he has been transferring 40% of his earnings into her bank account and that Tiwari was lying that she had informed him about their son’s whereabouts.

Soonafter, Tiwari posted a video from the CCTV camera of their building, where Kohli is seeing snatching their son, pushing her and walking away. She wrote, “let the truth Come out… This is why my Child is scared of him … for more than a month, he …would not even sleep properly… His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma… If this is not Physical abuse then what is! (sic)”. Support poured in for Tiwari after the post. Many of her celeb friends including Ekta Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai and Kamya Punjabi, were shocked and demanded action against Kohli.

Kohli immediately sprung into action and in a two hour live on Instagram, he explained the chronology of events with video proofs about the video Tiwari posted. Talking to us, Kohli says, “She snatched my kid and now this huge scandal with labels like ‘man-handler’ and ‘woman-beater’ and what not tagged to me? She has lied about it all. I want to tell the world what really happened and clear my name. She wants to win a fight on the basis of lies but it has backfired big time. If you look at the videos I shared in the live, it is a clearer version that hers and you will see that Shweta wasn’t pushed, she sat down on her own and was lying on the grass on her own. It was all acting. The baby got hurt because she was lying down. I have explained the mood and attitude of Shweta and my son on that day, even days before that and also the ‘trauma’ of the baby. It is all there for everyone to see. If she wants to fight with me, fight on honest footing and not lies. What kind of parenting is this to take him away forcibly?”

After dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2013 and had their son, Reyansh in 2016. A year later, Tiwari filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli, and they were separated in 2019. The couple live in the same building complex. Ask him why hasn’t she filed for divorce and neither has he? “My only concern is my child. Ab kya reh gaya hai. Divorce le bhi loon toh kya fayada, aur nahin liya toh bhi kya? Divorce has no importance for me, only my child does. Why hasn’t she filed? Well, because there are a few grounds for divorce and it isn’t so easy and none of them fit, so how will she ask for it? This behaviour is her way of forcing my hand so that I divorce her,” he says.

Kohli, who is still searching for his child in various hotels, they are fighting in court for the kid and she has gone away without informing the court. “After watching the videos, I have got so much support from the public. When I find the baby, the cops have to help me get him back. In video calls, I can see the baby is in a hotel but I don’t know where. I have been searching for him as I am one of his legal guardians. He should be with me if his mother is out of the country. But they switch off phones after video calls and I am unable to call them, even if there’s an emergency. This is torture on a personal level not just maligning my character. Whatever the world knows and sees is not even half of what happens with me,” he concludes. After repeated messages and calls, Tiwari was unavailable for a response.