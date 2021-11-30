Shweta Tiwari is stunned as Instagram filter guesses her age as 23, fan calls her ‘lady Anil Kapoor’. Watch

Television actor Shweta Tiwari decided to try out the viral ‘how old do I look’ filter on Instagram. When she got “23 years old” as the result, she was quite surprised. However, Vishal Aditya Singh and others couldn’t stop gushing about her ageless beauty. Incidentally, her daughter Palak Tiwari’s age is 21.

Shweta shared the video and captioned it, “You got me all wrong baby #trendingreels #reelitfeelit #trending.” She used Andy Grammer’s Honey I’m Good as the cover music for her Instagram Reels video.

Vishal was quick to comment on the post, “Aap santoor mom ho...aapki tvacha se aapki umar ka pata nahi chalta (You are a Santoor mom. Your skin does not reveal your age).” The comment was appreciated by many. While Shweta's post garnered 1.2 lakh likes, Vishal's comment alone got more than a thousand likes.

Nikki Tamboli dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post. Saumya Tandon, of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame, commented, “You look as hot as ever.”

Fans also reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “You're are a timeless beauty! Age is just a number! Sending lots of love to you!” Another wrote, “IG is totally right, you look 23 only.” A third fan called her “Lady Anil Kapoor”.

Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh starred together in Begusarai. They also competed on the adventure reality show Khatrion Ke Khiladi 11. They shot for the show in July this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Nikki Tamboli was also a participant in the show.

Over the weekend, Shweta celebrated her son Reyansh Kohli's birthday. She welcomed him in 2016 with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. In October this year, Shweta won a court battle against Abhinav. She got custody of Reyansh, with Abhinav getting visitation rights.

