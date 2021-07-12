Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh does Salman Khan's Seeti Maar hook step in new pics. See here

Shweta Tiwari has shared new pictures on Instagram and one of them shows her son Reyansh doing the hook step of Salman Khan's song Seeti Maar. The song, a remake of the original Allu Arjun song, featured Disha Patani alongside Salman, and was a part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Shweta Tiwari wished her friend Anuradha Sarin a happy birthday and posted pictures with her on Instagram. One of the pictures showed Shweta, her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh, posing with Anuradha. In it, Reyansh has his face hidden inside his T-shirt - much like the hook step of Salman Khan's song Seeti Maar.

Other pictures showed Shweta and Anuradha posing happily together. Shweta captioned the pictures, "You! Always You You listened to me when I wanted to talk.. You were always there to get rid of my fears, And wipe away all my tears.. Today on your Birthday I just can’t make my mind who should I be more thankful to.. To you for being a pillar of strength for me and my family Or to God for blessing me with a friend like you..! I learnt the meaning of true friendship from you.. Happy Birthday my soul sister @anuraddhasarin Ps- don’t miss out on Reyansh doing the seeti maar hook step."

Shweta Tiwari recently returned from Cape Town, after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will be seen on the show alongside Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Varun Sood, among many others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show premieres on Saturday, July 17.

During her stay in Cape Town, Shweta shared a picture of her video call with the kids. In the picture, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh were seen in a dimly lit room as Shweta smiled at them. While Palak was busy talking, Reyansh looked at her. Shweta shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote ‘neverending stories’. She also put a bunch of heart emojis.