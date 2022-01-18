Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shweta Tiwari: Your body won’t be ripped always. You have to work on it every day

After her ripped abs drew attention on social media, Shweta Tiwari says fitness is a continuous process for desired results
Shweta Tiwari
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

She has always been fit, but of late, actor Shweta Tiwari has been giving her fans fitness goals by flaunting her ripped body on social media. Of late, her physique has garnered a lot of attention on social media, especially her abs.

“It is lovely to hear compliments,” says the 41-year-old, adding, “But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four.”

Tiwari states fitness is a continuous process and adds, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

Other than weight training and cardio, there are days when Tiwari is unable to devote an hour for workout, but she has fixes for those times, too. She elaborates, “During the pandemic, we all realised the importance of fitness and to stay fit. Even when we are at home, we need to keep moving. I do something or the other, be it jogging or walking or skipping at home. You should move your body every day. For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health. Body hamesha fit nahin rehti. If you are not unwell, don’t lose breathe or get tired while walking or running, then you are fit.” The actor admits that she didn’t workout in her 20s or 30s. “Good results” motivated her and her dietician helps her stay on track.

Ask her if she is happy with the way she looks today and she replies, “Yes, absolutely! Sure, I put on weight at times and there are times when I get tired of diet restrictions and I want to eat whatever I feel like having. Last year, when I was unwell, I ate what I wanted to, but after a while, I wanted to get fitter. I have changed as a person and don’t want to stray off my diet much. I have cheat meals and cheat days, but only once a week.”

