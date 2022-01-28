Smriti Irani wishes Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie with adorable video on his birthday: 'Masi misses you'. Watch

Smriti Irani has shared heartfelt wishes for Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie as he turned three on Thursday. Smriti posted a montage of her moments with young Ravie Kapoor. Ekta was also quick to thank the union minister and label her as the "best massi (aunt) ever".

Some of their pictures together are also included in the montage that is full of the birthday boy's images. It’s my baby’s birthday.. Ravie… you are such a blessing to your Mom & the entire family .. loving , vivacious and kind .. May God always bless you with good health & happiness… your Maasi misses you so so much happy birthday. Love." Ekta was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "This is soooo adorable ! Maaaasi, Ravie loves you." Tusshar also dropped clapping emojis on the post.

Ekta also posted the video to thank Smriti. She wrote alongside the video, "Thank you so much for the wishes @smritiiraniofficial masi… we are so thankful to have you in our lives !!! You are the best masi ever !!!"

On his first birthday, Smriti wrote a long note describing how she was by Ekta's side when they were waiting for Ravie to reach home. The union minister wrote in a 2020 Instagram post, “Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home ( for a chatter box she was quiet & composed ) , your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women & hopes we don’t make a rabble rousing feminist out of you ; before anyone at @balajitelefilmslimited or @altbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor’s set to play with." A glimpse of Smriti Irani's 2020 post for Ravie Kapoor.

Also read: Smriti Irani welcomes daughter’s fiance to ‘madcap family’

She added, "Your Nana Nani Mama & brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli ( he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign) you are loved Ravie Kapoor ️happy birthday god bless @ektaravikapoor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON