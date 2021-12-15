Step inside Munmun Dutta’s new home in shades of white and gold with lights from Turkey. Watch video

Television actor Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, gave a tour of her home in a video shared on her YouTube channel. She recently bought a new house in Mumbai.

“Everything in this apartment is in a very muted colour,” Munmun said, as she gave everyone a glimpse of the interiors. “I do have a white and grey combination but I also have a lot of gold and rose gold, which pops out,” she added. She also showed the gold accents on her chairs, tables and lights. Many of her artefacts were also gold-coloured.

Munmun said that she customised a lot of her furniture, “Everything has been measured and made.” She added that she is ‘very proud’ of her large couch, which seats 6-7 people comfortably. She also showed everyone her cosy dining area, with a dining table that she commissioned to be built.

The living room had a ‘pop of colour’ in the form of the handwoven carpet and paintings. The walls also featured panels to add symmetry.

“When I was first buying this house, I saw that the kitchen is really huge,” Munmun said, as she took fans into the kitchen, which was done up in shades of grey and black.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Munmun’s bedroom featured an accent wall with a painting. Her bed had an orange headboard with matching curtains. Her balcony was also beautifully decked up and she used lights that she bought from Turkey.

Also see | Munmun Dutta recalls getting scolded and ‘laughed at’ during her first show: ‘I used to get cold feet in front of...’

Last month, Munmun shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered... But absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

“Took a much-needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hard work and sincerity paid off and I am blessed,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON