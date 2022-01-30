Sunayana Fozdar rues financial instability in TV industry

The past two years certainly wreaked some sort of panic in the television TV industry in terms of economics. But actor Sunayana Fozdar feels that the problem has persisted even before the pandemic sent the world into a tizzy.

“I feel that we are talking about economic crisis now in terms of the TV industry in the pandemic. But that has been a problem for a very long time in TV industry, way before the pandemic hit us. Hamesha budget nahi hote the, payment ka problem, yeh pehle se hi raha hai,” shares Fozdar, who has been in the business for more than a decade now.

However, the Qubool Hai, Doli Armaano Ki and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, actor agrees that the situation has worsened in the last two years.

“Now with so many actors in the market and lesser number of shows since a lot of shows have gone off air, it is difficult,” says the 35-year-old.

Personally, Fozdar says she has never thought about budgets and pay because for her working was more important. “Even if budget has not been great, I have taken up project because I can’t just sit at home and not act. We need polishing of our skills every day. Sometimes I have taken smaller shows with less budget just to keep the creative thing alive in me,” the actor says.

With the situation going on for the past couple of year, she says that she has started valuing the fact that she has a job in these times.

Currently see in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she says, “There have been so many lay offs and shows going off air, every actor has had the time to reflect and value their job so much more than before. We took a lot of things for granted. I am extremely lucky that I have work at present,” she ends.

