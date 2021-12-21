Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti sends belated birthday wish to Ankita Lokhande. Here’s what she replied

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, wished actor Ankita Lokhande for her 37th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Shweta also shared a throwback picture of the duo along with the message, a few days after the actor's birthday.

In the picture, Ankita Lokhande wore a white outfit and tied her hair back while Shweta Singh Kirti posed in a grey and silver dress. Ankita, who had her hand on Shweta's shoulder in the photo, smiled for the camera.

Sharing the belated birthday wish, Shweta captioned it, "A very happy birthday to the sweetest girl I know…. I hope you get every happiness in life…coz you deserve them! Sending loads of love and prayers your way. #HappyBirthdayAnkita."

Reacting to the post, Ankita shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote "Thank you Shweta di (red heart emoji)." Taking to Instagram Stories, Shweta shared the same image and wrote, "Happy Birthday baby… hope the best one (red heart emoji)."

Ankita shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote "Thanku Shweta di

Sushant and Ankita co-starred in popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which propelled them to stardom. They dated each other for a long time before he switched to films. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

Ankita recently celebrated her first birthday after her wedding with businessman Vicky Jain. She gave a glimpse of the midnight birthday celebrations, in which her family and friends took part. She cut two cakes as everyone sang the happy birthday song for her.

Vicky wished Ankita on Instagram with a romantic picture against the sunset. He captioned the post, "Happy b'day Mrs Jain." Ankita responded, “Thank you so much Mr Jain.”

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. The wedding functions were attended by Ankita' friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode.

For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Vicky matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years before they got married.

Sharing pictures on Instagram after their wedding, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"