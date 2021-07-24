Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 23 recap: Jethalal confesses bag contains ‘party-sharty’ bottle, not kadha

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as everyone settles for dinner, Madhavi asks the waiter to get them mocktails. At the same time, he is warned to be careful with the drinks and check them before serving. To this doubt, Sodhi offers to check the content but is shut down by Champaklal (Bappuji) who decides to check the content himself.

As Champaklal is sniffing on the cold drink bottle for any alcohol, his gaze falls on the bag he had seen Jethalal carry with him after his business meeting. And at that time Jethalal had told Bappuji that the bag contains kadha which he plans on giving to Mehta Sahab. But he doesn’t investigate the bag further and the whole of the Gokuldham society settles once again for dinner.

As soon as they sit for dinner, Champaklal starts getting hiccups. While everyone suggests he should go and rest, he asks Jethalal for the kadha he got the other day, sending jitters to purush madal. One by one--Iyer, Mehta, Bhide, Jethalal, and Dr Hathi--keep coming up with food suggestions to try something else other than the kadha.





But an adamant Champaklal doesn’t budge from his demand. As everyone refuses to know the whereabouts of the bottle, he then walks up to the place he had seen the bag and shows it to everybody. Then he takes out a bottle and pours a glass for himself.

But before he could gulp it down, Jethalal stops him from doing so and confesses that it is the ‘party-sharty’ bottle and no kadha. On hearing this, an angry Champaklal runs behind Jethalal with his stick.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone's sci-fi thriller with Prabhas goes on floors in Hyderabad: 'What an honour'

In fact, even the mahila mandal scolds them for this. Then purush mandal is made to explain their doings. After explaining themselves, both Champaklal and mahila mandal decide to punish the purush mandal.