Tejasswi Prakash’s brother slams fake news about her ‘secret boyfriend’: ‘Krissh Khedekar is our cousin’

After a news portal published an article claiming Tejasswi Prakash is secretly in a relationship with Krissh Khedekar, her brother Pratik Wayangankar set the record straight and said that he is actually their cousin. Krissh, too, shared a clarification.

Pratik wrote on Instagram Stories, “@krisshhhedekar is our cousin, do not make such false narratives.” Krissh also slammed the false link-up rumours. “This is to clarify @tejasswiprakash and I are not dating. These are just rumours. @pratik_pgw and @tejasswiprakash are part of family. Stop spreading false news,” he wrote. Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar and Krissh Khedekar clarified the news of her ‘secret boyfriend’.

Tejasswi is in a relationship with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra, whom she fell in love with on the show. However, they have also seen their share of ups and downs. Earlier this month, they got into a nasty fight, during which he angrily told her ‘apni shakal dekh (look at your own face)’. She later broke down and asked, “Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I’m fu***** done.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Karan’s family members do not approve of Tejasswi. Karan’s sister Meenu Kundra recently replied to a Twitter user who asked her to ‘accept’ Tejasswi, “Hun-I don’t know her from Adam to like or dislike her, I just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan-he is all that matters to me!”

Karan’s brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra, too, criticised Tejasswi and said he is waiting to see her ‘real self’. He added that the version of her he has seen on Bigg Boss 15 is ‘not what most families seek’.

Also see: Tejasswi Prakash says dad left for Dubai for 1.5 years after marriage, relatives would say ‘dhokha de ke chala gaya’

Pratik slammed Gaurav for ‘degrading’ Tejasswi. “Asli roop (Real self)... Most families won’t seek? Wow… Stop degrading her to this level for this competition. It’s ridiculous. Aise karke jeetna hai toh jeet jao... khush raho (If this is how you want to win, please take the trophy and be happy). Please see what all Karan has said and TEJU HAS SUPPORTED HIM NO MATTER WHAT. Good going and all the best,” he replied.

