Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra tells her she has ruined his image: 'Mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. The couple, who survived fights and misunderstandings in the Bigg Boss house, is now trying to navigate the relationship outside the show.

Something that many fans have noticed is that Karan--who was known for his temper and impulsiveness--seems to have mellowed down, even if only a bit. In a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that Karan himself is surprised that he has adopted calling her 'baby', something he swore never to do in a relationship and that it is affecting his 'image'.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Tejasswi said, "Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'”

Tejasswi went on to say that Karan jokes that all this is ruining his 'angry young man image'. She said, “Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajjiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai' (My image is all ruined. I had an angry young man image. You ruined my career. Now people call me Sunny)."

Tejasswi was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 while Karan finished as the second runner-up. Since her exit from the show, Tejasswi has signed on as the new face of Naagin for the show's upcoming sixth season.

