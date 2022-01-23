The Kapil Sharma Show: Shikhar Dhawan reveals Rohit Sharma’s habit, host says ‘Virat Kohli told us about it too’

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw appeared on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and made some revelations about the Indian cricket team. The two were playing a game with host Kapil Sharma wherein they were given a number of habits or attributes and had to pick the player whom it applied the most to.

Kapil asked which cricketer sleeps the most and Shikhar named Rohit Sharma. “Actually, Virat paaji ne bhi bola tha ki woh kahin pe bhi so jaata hai, khada khada bhi so jaata hai (Virat Kohli also told us about this earlier, that Rohit can sleep anywhere, even while standing),” Kapil said.

Archana Puran Singh wanted to know if any cricketer was scared of sleeping alone, to which Shikhar said, “Sab ke single room hote hai toh akele hi sote hai saare (Everyone has a single room so they sleep alone).” Kapil quipped, “Apni taraf se toh ek ek hi jaata hai room mein, aage hume kya pata (They go into the room alone, who knows what happens after that)?”, evoking laughter and loud cheers from the audience.

On being asked which cricketer gives constant updates to their spouse, Shikhar said, “Main hi kiya karta tha pehle. Normal, jaise bus se jaa rahe hai, koi picture bhej di (I only used to do it before. Normal stuff, like sending a picture when we were leaving in the bus etc).” He was married to Aesha Dhawan but she announced their separation last year, after eight years of marriage.

Prithvi revealed that Shreyas Iyer uses cosmetic products, while Cheteshwar Pujara is the superstitious one and always keeps his bat, gloves and pads in the same position in the dressing room. Shikhar called Ravindra Jadeja the most miserly one in the team but stopped himself from elaborating further.

