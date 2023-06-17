‘The truth is I cried,’ James Lance reflects on emotionally impactful role expansion in 'Ted Lasso' season 3

James Lance, who donned the role of Trent Crimm in the hit series "Ted Lasso," recently opened up about his emotional response upon discovering that he would have a more significant role in the show's third season. James Lance arrives at a For Your Consideration event for "Ted Lasso" on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lance, who had a recurring role in the first two seasons, played Trent Crimm, a skeptical journalist from The Independent who gradually became a supporter of Jason Sudeikis' character, Ted, and his unique coaching methods.

At the end of the second season, Trent was fired from The Independent after revealing Nathan Shelley as the anonymous source who leaked information about Ted's panic attack.

During a recent exclusive interview with Variety, Lance shared the profound impact of having a larger role in "Ted Lasso" season 3, both as an actor and for the development of his character, Trent. Lance revealed that a conversation with Jason Sudeikis brought about intense emotions, providing him with greater insight into Trent's character and establishing a personal connection. Lance's comments shed light on this transformative experience.

ALSO READ| | Larsa Pippen takes a dig at her Real Housewives of Miami co-stars

"In Season 3, Trent is really starting to relax, drop his defenses, and feel part of the game. And then there was also my experience as James Lance, having just come in now and again, to spend a lot more time on set with these people. I'm the new boy on the block. So, there were a lot of emotions flying around, for the character and for me. There was this conversation that I had with Jason Sudeikis after we shot the second press room scene, and we just chatted in the car park. I told him, 'this is why I think Trent's the way he is. I think he grew up with a tough dad.' And then Jason said to me, 'well, did you know, this series is all about bad dads?' We just had this little chat, and I'm saying I don't think that Trent's living the life he wants to live. That lasted about three minutes. And on reflection, it changed the course of certainly my life and Trent Crimm's. The truth is I cried. And I said to my wife, 'read this.' And she read it and she burst into tears. But we didn't know much more than that. All we knew was there were plans for Trent Crimm, which means there were plans for me as an actor. All of that is the ultimate playground for an actor."

Despite the divisive nature of "Ted Lasso" season 3, Trent Crimm consistently stood out as one of the highlights of the final episodes.

Trent: A Memorable Journey in Ted Lasso Season 3

In his expanded role, the Journalist accompanied the team and documented their journey for his book. This gave him a central position within the team and allowed him to make insightful observations that other characters often overlooked, while also forming meaningful connections.

Trent's increased involvement also led to a more significant role for Colin Hughes, another character on the show. As Trent became the first person on the team to realize that Colin was gay, he provided vital support and served as a true friend and mentor during Colin's journey of self-discovery. This storyline became one of the most heartwarming and satisfying aspects of season 3, while also marking a positive step forward for LGBTQIA+ representation on television.

ALSO READ| | Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash into Beverly Hills home

In addition to his astute observations and his impact on Colin's storyline, Trent joined the Diamond Dogs, a group composed of Ted, Beard, and Higgins. This allowed him to embrace a more positive and open-minded attitude. Trent's book, "The Richmond Way," beautifully encapsulated his personal growth while capturing the essence of what made the AFC Richmond team so special. In many other shows, Trent might have been written out after initially supporting Ted or after his actions in the second season.

However, "Ted Lasso" granted Trent a larger role that became one of the most memorable aspects of season 3.

James Lance's portrayal of Trent Crimm in "Ted Lasso" exemplifies the power of character development and the impact of persistence and talent in the entertainment industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON