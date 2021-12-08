Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / There was no feeling of anxiety: Param Singh on returning to theatre after a decade
tv

There was no feeling of anxiety: Param Singh on returning to theatre after a decade

The actor recently featured in a play produced by Ila Arun which was staged in Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre as a part of the Ibsen Festival
Param Singh will soon be seen in another stage play (Photo: Aesana Bhuta)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 03:24 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

Actor Param Singh is happy to be back on stage after 10 years. The actor featured in a play titled Hardit Kaur Gill, which was staged at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre as part of the Ibsen Theatre Festival.

“To be honest, I had no emotions while I stepped on the stage,” he says, adding, “I was just performing and I had to feel that the space is my house. There was no feeling of anxiety, excitement or nervousness at any given point of time; instead I was very relaxed throughout.”

Working on the play also gave him the opportunity to collaborate with theatre artiste and singer Ila Arun. He shares, “She’s extremely grounded, hardworking and humble. Working with someone as talented as her was a delight and I got to grasp a lot of new things from her experiences. We share a really tight bond.”

The 33-year-old says that doing plays, among other things, has helped him evolve as an actor. He elaborates, “Initially, when I did theatre, I wasn’t pursuing it professionally. I feel I am growing each day, because the more one practises, the better they get in their work. Learning (something new) every day is the way forward. Art is all about learning and unlearning; it’s like trial and error, where you experiment and seek out experiences.”

RELATED STORIES

Going ahead, the Ishk Par Zor Nahi actor wants to juggle theatre with showbiz. Talking about how he plans on exploring multiple mediums, he says, “I’m in talks for another play. As an artiste, I want to explore different characters and scripts. I want to work with people I respect, who I can acquire knowledge from.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP