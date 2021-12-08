There was no feeling of anxiety: Param Singh on returning to theatre after a decade

Actor Param Singh is happy to be back on stage after 10 years. The actor featured in a play titled Hardit Kaur Gill, which was staged at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre as part of the Ibsen Theatre Festival.

“To be honest, I had no emotions while I stepped on the stage,” he says, adding, “I was just performing and I had to feel that the space is my house. There was no feeling of anxiety, excitement or nervousness at any given point of time; instead I was very relaxed throughout.”

Working on the play also gave him the opportunity to collaborate with theatre artiste and singer Ila Arun. He shares, “She’s extremely grounded, hardworking and humble. Working with someone as talented as her was a delight and I got to grasp a lot of new things from her experiences. We share a really tight bond.”

The 33-year-old says that doing plays, among other things, has helped him evolve as an actor. He elaborates, “Initially, when I did theatre, I wasn’t pursuing it professionally. I feel I am growing each day, because the more one practises, the better they get in their work. Learning (something new) every day is the way forward. Art is all about learning and unlearning; it’s like trial and error, where you experiment and seek out experiences.”

Going ahead, the Ishk Par Zor Nahi actor wants to juggle theatre with showbiz. Talking about how he plans on exploring multiple mediums, he says, “I’m in talks for another play. As an artiste, I want to explore different characters and scripts. I want to work with people I respect, who I can acquire knowledge from.”