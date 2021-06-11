Tina Dutta: Must teach trolls a lesson

After Tina Dutta posted a photo wearing just a high-waist bikini bottom with her back to the camera, her fans reacted with gusto. While most were encouraging, some trolled her badly for her attire. The Uttaran star often posts glamorous photos in a variety of looks as she feels, “Just because we play a certain character on screen doesn’t mean that that’s how we are in real life. I wanted my photos to have variety. I have always loved experiment and love carrying off a sari as much as I love wearing a bikini.”

The trolling got so heavy that she had to disable her comments. “Some amazing people loved the pictures but, of course, there are some people who love to write dirty comments as they have nothing better to do in life. One has to give back to them so that they learn their lesson. There are people who have a lot of negativity and while trolling, in the long run, doesn’t affect me but in that moment to read nasty things about yourself is disheartening.”

She took some trolls to task for their comments as she doesn’t want to “give a chance to such people to write stuff or spread negativity” on her social media handle. She adds, “I am sure these people would not dare to speak or say stuff they do online, in real life. The internet gives them a chance to say what they want without repercussions. I didn’t want them to get away with it and pointed out to a few and later disabled comments. I don’t want to be bogged down by what others think, for sure. We are living in such difficult times and it is important to stay positive – both physically and mentally. I want to live each day as it comes and do what makes me happy.”

Dutta is raring to go back to work and shares that work has been on her mind. “I am a workaholic. I just can’t sit at home and do nothing. Times are such that nothing comes before health. I am sure with the unlock now, I will be working very soon.”