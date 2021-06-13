Trying to keep myself creatively invested: Mona Singh

In a career span of almost 18 years, talented actor-anchor Mona Singh feels luckily good work has come her way but at the same time she had to work hard to prove herself with each project.

“All my roles in films, serials or reality show host, have been really challenging but at the same time they were fun too and made me achieve a lot as an artiste. In all these years, I have learnt to do things my way and not to follow any set pattern to portray a certain character or anchor a reality series.”

Mona says that in this tough phase she too had to face her share of lows. “It’s difficult to not to feel low especially when you are witnessing such grief around. We are living in unprecedented times. One should understand that positive thinking won’t make all our problems disappear, but it will surely make those problems more manageable and help you face hard times better,” says 3 Idiots and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor.

On being asked what peps her up instantly, the Kya Huaa Tera Vaada star, says, “My parents are my happy dose. Just talking to them and sharing my issues big or small with them makes me feel way better and all happy. They actually have power to pep me up any time of the day.”

The actor says that she only takes up projects that excites her and that’s the reason she has been doing a series of web shows. “I enjoy working across mediums but take up roles that have something for me as a performer. By God’s grace people have loved my work so, I try not to be repetitive and do something new with each project.”

Soon Mona will be back on TV hosting a crime show. “It’s not a comeback or anything! In fact, this the first time a got chance to anchor crime-based show Mauka-E-Vardaat. I hope that I am able add some fine nuances to my new job and also create awareness among people to stay safe and stay alert. Crime against women is on a rise and they should be made aware and vigilant too.”

Mona will be seen in two new web series and is also playing a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha. “Yes, work has to resume in couple of days. My diary is full for this year once work is back on track. Also, I’m trying my hand in writing a script for web too. ‘Aaaj kal kuch bhi ho skata hai,’ so trying to make most of it and keep myself creatively invested,” she adds.