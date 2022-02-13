V-Day special: ‘There are days we don’t talk but that makes the love grow stronger’

This Valentine’s Day marks singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar’s first post their wedding that took place in July last year. Though the couple will be busy during the day with their respective work, they plan on scooping some time out during the evening to spend time with each other.

Not a big believer of Valentine’s Day, Vaidya shares a successful relationship isn’t just about love, as he says, “Love fades away after a point but it’s each other’s temperament that keeps the relationship strong and on. If you have a sense of loyalty and belonging, you’ll sail through.”

For Parmar, an ideal relationship is one where a couple shares similar values, and that’s what she thinks binds the two of them: “You love a person when they make you weak and yet make you strong. My kind of an ideal relationship is when two people are on the same page, want the same things from life and respect one another. Rahul and I share that.”

The couple credit each other for being each other’s anchor and bringing about a kind of stability in each other’s lives. “I used to be very moody. That has changed with Rahul being around. I throw lesser tantrums now,” the 29-year-old actor says.

Do they fight? “There are days when we don’t talk to each other but that makes the love grow stronger,” reveals Vaidya. The Woh Apna Sa actor chimes in, “We’ve small, dumb fights at times, which we make up for a few days later. Both of us don’t believe in fighting or shouting or showing our anger in a livid way. We might not speak for a couple of days but on the third day, we communicate and clear out all the issues.”

Talking about the most compatible trait between them, the Kinna Sona singer says, “We don’t like going all gaga about love on social media. We often secretly share posts of people who go a little overboard with love (laughs). We, as individuals, like to live a normal and simple life.”

Parmar quips, “We sleep and wake up at the same time, which is very important. That, I think, is also the cutest thing we share.”