We wanted a wedding that was heartfelt: Sayantani Ghosh

It feels good to be married,” says an excited Sayantani Ghosh, who tied the knot with Anugrah Tiwari in a private ceremony in Kolkatta on Dec 5.

“The first few days, I was under pressure and wondered why didn’t I feel different? I thought I should feel something more. Maybe it could be that I was shooting for my TV show till the day I left for Kolkatta and sab jaldi ho gaya. Moreover, Anu and I have known each other for eight years as have our families so everything was familiar and nothing was new! But now that we are back in Mumbai and shifted into our new home, it feels new and different. When I apply sindoor, which I have done for my roles, but then it starts sinking it that this is real and not a role. So, there are moments when we feel the same and then there are moments when it feels that something has changed,” she shares, adding if it was not for the pandemic, they would have married earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghosh admits that the wedding was a dreamy affair and just the way she wanted it. She had a nine-day break from shoot for her wedding. “We wanted a wedding that was heartfelt. I was already shooting an onscreen wedding with all functions –haldi, mehendi etc. I wanted everything simple in real life. The essence was that families coming closer and didn’t want anything take away from that,” says the actor, who has many TV shows including Naamkarann and Naagin 4 to her credit.

Sharing how a fan’s post on her wedding touched her heart, the actor says, “She wrote that age is a huge factor in a woman’s life, regarding marriage. But a woman should be ready- mentally, emotionally, physically and financially and only then one should settle down. And that is what she took from my wedding and it resonated with her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}