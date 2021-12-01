'Will Shamita Shetty break ties with Shilpa Shetty if someone says wrong things about her,' asks Vishal Kotian

Days after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian has listed problems that his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shamita Shetty has, talked about his own “unfair eviction" and more in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian said, “I have clearly said Shamita Shetty is emotionally weak. She is a strong contestant, she does not need anyone. The problem is, she breaks down easily, and she has no one for her emotional support in the house. She becomes dependent on people entering the house every now and then. I am also upset that each time a new person entered Bigg Boss 15 house, she sidelined me.”

He added, “She has a lot of problems herself. She has OCD, she is dominating, she is very moody. But despite all this, she is my Akka and will remain so. I am sad because she never held me by the shoulder and said ‘no matter how you are, you are my brother’. Even when people criticised me in front of her, she would say ‘He is my brother but he has problems’. I wanted a brother-sister relationship for which she would have told any person criticising me ‘I will break your face if you criticise my brother'.”

Asked if he used Shamita in the Bigg Boss game, as has often been alleged, Vishal said, “I did not even get a chance to use Shamita. I was stronger than her in the game. I even told Karan Kundrra once that Shamita is a drawback in the game. I played with my mind while she played straight like an elephant.”

Responding to a question on how his equation with Shamita Shetty changed after Rajiv Adatia’s entry, Vishal Kotian said, “Basically, Rajiv Adatia is a jealous person. He was friends with Ieshaan Sehgal but instigated him against Miesha Iyer. After he was evicted, Ieshaan got to know the truth. But I won’t blame him (for changing equations with Shamita Shetty). I will blame Shamita, she is kaan ki kacchi (gullible). Will she break ties with Shilpa Shetty if someone comes says wrong things about her? Then, why did she do that to me? It means the relationship was for the sake of the game from her side. Meri taraf se dil ka rishta, unki taraf se game ka ye meri samajh me kabhi nahi aaya (I could never understand why it was a connection from the heart from my side and from hers, it was just for the game).”

Vishal also said, “The eviction is done. Now the creative team and audience can decide whether it was fair or not. When I came on the show, I was brought by Colors and now they are the ones to get me out of the show. I won't get into this fair-unfair debate. Yes, I am in confusion. You can not decide on my eight-week-long journey on the basis of two-hour-long live voting. You cannot call 4-5 lakh people ‘desh ki janta’(country’s public). My country has a population of roughly 140 crore Indians.”

He added, “On one hand, I am being told the country's citizens voted me out. And, on the other hand, Twitter has been full of messages ‘bring back Vishal Kotian’. I have been trending on Twitter for the past three days. I am confused. Am I living in two separate countries? So I am disappointed. It is unfair. But I am out of the game now. I will feel it was unfair. I do not know. The audience will decide.”

Soon after his eviction, Vishal had said that he was very entertaining in the house but his portions were often edited out. “Frankly, I do not know. I can talk about things that I saw. In the final act, we were asked to get a reaction from the VIPs without touching them or using paste, water, or foam. I did what I could - I became half supermodel, half superman; I did a beggar act that was not shown. I even became a pigeon and enacted Amrish Puri’s famous ‘Aao Aao’ scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. I felt, all my acts (were not shown). Maybe they were not entertaining that's why they decided to not show. If touching was allowed, it would have been simple for me. I would have picked up Shamita Shetty and jumped into the pool. I was the only person in the house who could do that. I did not do that, I followed rules and entertained but was still thrown out. Maybe they felt Vishal is not entertaining, what can I do?

Asked who should have been evicted instead of him, Vishal named Rajiv Adatia. “I don't I feel deserved to be evicted. Especially after coming out and seeing all the love I received. I think Rajiv Adatia should have been evicted instead of me. His contribution, even after wild cards’ entry is zero. He cannot even defend his sister Shamita Shetty when Devoleena Bhattacharjee targets her. He is not strong enough, he cannot entertain. And, he broke the rules during the entertainment task. He injured Tejasswi Prakash. He inserted a plastic rose in her ear and she had to be given medicines. I could have slapped someone, or thrown chili powder in someone's eyes to get a reaction. Is that how you play? His was not entertainment, it was all noise pollution in the task.”

