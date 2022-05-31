Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 31: Manjari gets anxious about her secret getting revealed

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari’s big secret will come into danger as Harshvardhan will plan a DNA test for everyone. Akshara will start doubting Manjari’s intentions. Aarohi will also be seen getting furious at her family members over her marriage. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 30: On Akshara's first day at work, Abhimanyu creates a scene in hospital)

Akshara gets suspicious

Harshvardhan has told Manjari that DNA testing will be done for all the family members. Manjari is shocked by this news. Abhimanyu tries to explain to her that it won’t be a big deal, it’s a simple test being done for the hospital database. Manjari argues with him that they should use other people for testing, why the family members.

Akshara notices how Manjari is getting overly nervous about Abhimanyu’s DNA test being done. She asks Manjari about it but Manjari ignores her questions and leaves. Akshara gets suspicious of Manjari. In the upcoming episodes, Manjari’s secret will surely come out, but the question is how will Akshara and Abhimanyu deal with this huge twist in the story?

Aarohi gets furious

Back at the Goenkas’ mansion, Suvarna and Suhasini are looking for a life partner for Aarohi. Aarohi overhears their conversation and gets mad at them for not including her in her own marriage talks. She announces that she will marry someone of her own choice. She is still angry at Abhimanyu for interfering with her career and at Akshara for always having everything easy.

Akshara and Abhimanyu plan a dinner date

Previously, Akshara and Abhimanyu had a huge fight in her hospital. Finally, they talk their differences out and discuss the day’s events again. Akshara also tries to talk to Abhimanyu about Manjari’s behaviour but he avoids it. Instead, they plan a dinner date the next day. Manjari is having anxiety issues about the DNA testing but Harsh avoids it completely.

The next day, Akshara gets late for work and the hospital staff behaves rudely towards her because of Abhimanyu’s behaviour the other day. It will be interesting to see how Akshara will deal with these new hurdles in her work life. How will she handle hospital staff and her work together? Abhimanyu also gets caught up with an important case and worries about his date with Akshara. Finally, Akshara plans a surprise for him at the hospital.

In the next episode, we will find out about Akshara’s pleasant surprise for Abhimanyu. The Birlas will plan an important party and Manjari will get worried about one of the guests. Who is this new guest? What is Manjari’s big secret? Keep watching this space to know more.

